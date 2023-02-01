Inspiration Is Out There

Local legislator’s bill could send SC residents to space

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — A Pickens County lawmaker wants to create an annual lottery that would send a South Carolina resident to space.

In December, Rep. Neal Collins prefiled H.3460, a bill that would create the Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission.

Collins called it “the fun bill.”

“But I’m serious about it, and I think that we can do it,” he said Monday. “I love the idea of what

