Like in any divorce, the fighting starts over insignificant issues, minor annoyances.

He leaves his dirty dishes in the sink, drops his wet towel on the bathroom floor and microwaves spaghetti without covering it.

She leaves her makeup strewn all over the bathroom sink, never turns off a light and nags him to take out the garbage.

She wants to spend “date time” with her husband, but he

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login