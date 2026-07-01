Is there more than one path to heaven?

Christians insist there is only one way to heaven, as salvation is associated with believing in Jesus Christ – nothing or no one else. The foundation of their evangelistic mission is declaring that Jesus is THE way, and all other religions are counterfeit and dangerously deceived. The world calls this a controversy despite the Bible revealing that God has never been tolerant of other religions. One of the most common outcries within the realm of

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