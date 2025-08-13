‘It is our history’: Family reunion honors legacy of strength, survival

By Lynda Abegg

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — More than 100 members of the Pickens family traveled from ten states to attend the Pickens family reunion. They gather to reconnect, share memories, and create new bonds of fellowship. These family members are descendants of African Americans who were once enslaved by the Pickens’ family.

One of the highlights of the reunion is a visit to Hopewell Plantation in Clemson. Hopewell was built on land owned by Gen. Andrew Pickens. During the Revolutionary

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login