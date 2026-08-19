It was written for you

Has anything ever been done especially for you? Did it make you feel special, important, or that you really meant something, or to someone?

The Declaration of Independence was written by Thomas Jefferson, assisted by Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston and declared the separation of the United States (13 colonies) from Britain. The declaration was adopted July 4, 1776.

It was signed Aug. 2, 1776, by 50 of the 56 signers. The other six signed later that year. Those men signing knew they may be signing their own death warrants because the signing was considered treason by the British crown. This fact alone makes a statement as to their sincerity and determination.

The first paragraph reads as follows: “When in the Course of human events, it becomes

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