Jackson sends Liberty to round 3

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CHESNEE — Down one point with 6.7 seconds left against Chesnee in round two of the Class 2A playoffs, Liberty High School head boys’ basketball coach Brenden Marcell called a timeout.

The Red Devils had practiced for this specific late-game moment, and everyone knew the ball was going into the hands of leading scorer Kendrick Jackson.

Jackson took the ball at the top of the key, facing pressure from Chesnee defenders. The junior guard

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login