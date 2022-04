Jeep Explosion event scheduled for Sept. 24

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Jimmy Patten picked a good day to update Pickens City Council members about this year’s Pickens Jeep Explosion event.

Patten spoke at council’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, which just happened to be National Jeep 4×4 Day.

This year’s event is set for Sept. 24.

The 2021 Pickens Jeep Explosion was “a huge success,” he said.

“415 Jeeps went on the ride,” Patten said. “We had over 500 on Main Street

