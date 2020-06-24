July 4 events to look different this year

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — Independence Day is nearly here in Pickens County, but with the ever-present threat of COVID-19, community celebrations for the event will look very different this year.

Events will begin on July 3, with a celebration hosted by the town of Six Mile at Ponderosa Park. Unlike years past, there will be no food or entertainment, and it will be strictly a fireworks-only event.

Then, on July 4, Easley, Liberty and Pickens will all host events.

The city of Liberty will host its annual Love my Liberty Fourth of July celebration from 6-10 p.m. The event features the Emma KAPPS bike parade, free hot dogs and water, as well as activities for children, live music and a corn hole tournament. Barbecue and other food will be available for purchase, and fireworks will be shot off at nightfall. Social distancing is being encouraged for all spectators.

In Easley, the city will be hosting its own fireworks extravaganza from downtown at dark. No rides, games or food trucks will be provided by the city, and residents are encouraged utilize downtown businesses. The fireworks show is expected to begin at dark and can be seen within a one-mile radius of downtown.

In Pickens, the city is providing live music from the Hired Help from 7-9 p.m at the Pickens amphitheater, with a fireworks show to follow. The fireworks show is expected to begin shortly after 9:30 p.m., with social distancing encouraged for spectators.

The biggest change to this year’s festivities was the cancellation of ClemsonFest. One of the county’s staple events over the past 26 years, the event had been planned to be held on College Avenue on July 3 before a recent surge in COVID-19 cases shuttered the event.

“With new coronavirus cases escalating in the Upstate, including new cases in the Clemson area, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 ClemsonFest event,” the city said in a press release. “However, should conditions improve and stabilize, we hope to hold a community event, incorporating some of the same planned activities in the near future.”