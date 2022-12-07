AdvertiseHereH
12/07/2022   Opinions

Justice, security and order dependent on faith in action

To accomplish anything in this world, for something to transition from an idea to reality, knowledge, will and action are necessary. A simple example of this would be building a house. Knowledge alone will not produce a house. The house itself is the fruit of knowledge, will and action.

We can apply this same analogy to building harmonious, prosperous communities, and constructing a society that is characterized by justice and equity. Moral action is light — it is the building material for safe and peaceful communities,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login