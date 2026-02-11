Lady Lions take down county foe Pickens for 18th straight victory

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — After blowing by county foe Pickens in their first matchup this season, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball looked to use the same formula to take down the Blue Flame on Wednesday night.

While the Lions didn’t have quite the same success offensively in just their second game since Jan. 20 due to the recent winter storms, their tenacious defense and control of the glass helped them complete a season sweep of the Blue Flame with a 57-37 win.

“We definitely came out a little rusty,” Daniel head coach Cosandar Griffin said. “The snow days put us

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login