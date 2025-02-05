Lady Lions take down Greer to stay unbeaten in Region 2-4A

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Looking to stay unbeaten in Region 2-4A, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball team hosted Greer on Tuesday night.

The Lions set the tone on the glass early and used a big third quarter to move to 6-0 in region play with a 61-47 win.

All told, the Lions out-rebounded Greer 48-31 on the night with an impressive 28 offensive rebounds, often taking advantage with second-chance points.

“I’m really happy with the effort,” Daniel head coach Cosandar Griffin said of the Lions strong

