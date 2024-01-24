League of Women Voters, Oconee/Pickens Counties discuss election challenges

UPSTATE — A panel of Oconee and Pickens Election Officials discussed 2024 election challenges at the January meeting of the League of Women Voters, Oconee and Pickens Counties. Issues included increasing the number of registered voters and turnout on election day and striking the right balance between security and accessibility.

An audience of about 40 people expressed support for election personnel but concern for the underfunding of these functions, especially in Oconee. Election Officials reminded the audience of the need for poll workers and expressed appreciation for those who do the work. For more information about voting or being a poll worker, call 864.898.5948 (Pickens).