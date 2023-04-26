Ledbetter picked to manage PMPA

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

GREER — Two weeks after the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency’s general manager turned in his resignation, the agency’s board hired one of its own as his replacement.

On March 30, PMPA general manager Andy Butcher resigned from his post via email, setting his last day as June 27. The executive committee met in a special called meeting on April 10 to discuss the resignation,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login