Legacy Square to host dedication of monument to General Andrew Pickens

PICKENS — The monument honoring General Andrew Pickens and the Revolutionary War Patriots of our area will be dedicated at Legacy Square on Main Street in uptown Pickens Saturday, June 6, at 11 am. Everyone is encouraged to attend this free historic event sponsored by the Pickens County Historical Society and the Pickens County America 250 Committee.

For more than two centuries, Pickens County has borne the name of General Andrew Pickens, yet until now there has never been a monument in our county seat that properly honored his service and sacrifice. General Pickens was one of the most respected Patriot leaders of the American Revolution, a statesman, militia commander, and defender of liberty whose leadership helped secure the freedom we enjoy today. We are proud that this monument now stands in the heart of our community where it will remind us and future generations of the courage, perseverance, and devotion to country that forged our nation.

“This long overdue memorial should inspire us all to remember and emulate the patriotism, outstanding citizenship, and lifelong contributions of Andrew Pickens,” said Wayne Kelley, senior vice president of the Pickens County Historical Society. “We point with justified pride to our county’s namesake. We are grateful for his leadership in the most tumultuous of times where we now live in peace.”

Carolyn Nations, chair of the Pickens County America 250 Committee, said, “I believe this monument is far more than stone and bronze. It is a promise that we will remember. We honor General Andrew Pickens and the brave Revolutionary Patriots of this region whose sacrifices helped secure our American independence. Their courage, faith, and commitment to liberty shaped the history of our county, our state, and our nation. It is my desire that every person who passes this monument will be inspired to learn their stories and carry forward the ideals for which they fought.”

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.