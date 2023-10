By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The City of Pickens lost a legend last week when longtime former coach and teacher Andy Virgil passed away at the age of 80.

Virgil, who coached the Pickens JV boys’ basketball, boys’ track and field and tennis teams, is best known for his four-decade tenure as an assistant coach for the Blue Flame football

