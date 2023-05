EASLEY — Easley American Legion Post 52 baseball tryouts will be held May 16 at Alice Field in Easley.

Pitchers and catchers are to report at 5:15 p.m., and all other positions will begin at 6 p.m.

Players trying out need to register at scalb.com.

With any questions, contact @CoachHall627, @BrezeD or @WilsonMcCall6 on Twitter.