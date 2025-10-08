Legislators discuss bridges, teacher pay

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Roads and bridges, education and the safety of legislators are among the concerns of some members of the Pickens County Legislative Delegation.

Sen. Rex Rice and Rep. Neal Collins gave a delegation update during the Sept. 29 meeting of Pickens United.

Rice is concerned about the number of bridges currently out in Pickens County and the time it is taking to repair them.

“Probably the biggest thing we’ve got going on is the number of bridges we’ve got out in Pickens

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login