Legislators step into the batter’s box

Well it’s time once again, baseball fans, to calculate the batting averages of our beloved home team, the Mudville nine.

Just kidding; I meant the Pickens County legislative delegation.

With this being the close of a two-year session, it should give some kind of picture of what the boys we’ve sent to Columbia have been doing down there.

I hate to say it, but a quick glance at the statistics gives not much hope for our guys to make the playoffs.

That is, except for the star slugger in our lineup — who primarily represents Oconee County but has a small slice

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login