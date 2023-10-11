Lest we forget

Members of Liberty Masonic Lodge #235 are pictured refurbishing the lot for PFC William A. McWhorter on Saturday. McWhorter, one of the two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients buried in Liberty, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for smothering the blast of an enemy-thrown explosive with his body, sacrificing himself to protect the man next to him at Leyte in the Philippines on Dec. 5, 1944. He is buried at Westview Cemetery. With permission from McWhorter’s only living relative in the area, the Masonic Lodge plans to refurbish and maintain the lot. Courtesy photo