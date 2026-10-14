Letter: Pickens admin fired ‘for cause’

PICKENS — The Pickens County Courier has obtained a copy of a letter to former Pickens city administrator Tim O’Briant outlining the reasons for his termination “for cause.”

Pickens City Council members voted 4-3 on Aug. 27 to terminate O’Briant’s employment as city administrator. A week prior, council voted to suspend O’Briant indefinitely.

O’Briant was named city administrator in January 2024.

The letter to O’Briant from Pickens Mayor Isaiah Scipio is dated Aug. 27 and states that the decision to terminate his employment was based on multiple grounds.

It alleges O’Briant “repeatedly made inappropriate

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