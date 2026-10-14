Letters to the Editor 10-14-26

Halloween hauntings

Dear Editor,

Halloween is here so here’s a spooky letter.

When it comes to strange things safe to say that we all have heard of haunted houses, haunted ships I even used to read a comic book once about a haunted tank. It was a WW2 Sherman Tank and the ghost of General Sherman haunted it! But have any of you ever heard about a haunted record? One I remember hearing about years ago was named Gloomy Sunday also know as the Hungarian Suicide Song. The Blues singing legend Billy Holliday recorded her

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