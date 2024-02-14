Letters to the Editor 2-14-24
Radio system, dispatch, 911 call center
Dear Editor,
I know some of you have read the articles about the new radio system for emergency services in Pickens County. Looking at the stories, there is a bit here and then a bit there, so let me try to give you a more comprehensive picture of the plan and what is unfolding.
The radio system that is used by rescue, fire, EMS and law enforcement is a patchwork of radio systems, changes, upgrades and a tower here and another one there. As a result, often first responders can not directly communicate
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login