Letters to the Editor

That grand old flag

Dear Editor,

It’s a grand old flag with 50 stars of white in a field of blue. With red and white stripes, too.

It’s a grand old flag that proudly waved with holes from the battle blown through there at Fort McHenry when the British tried to our young country to take. A grand old flag waving as our troops faced the Bertha Gun in World War I. Proudly waved over Iwo Jima and at Normandy on D-Day. In Korea, she flew proudly as we held the ground. It was there in ‘Nam when Uncle Sam kicked ol’ Papa Ho’s hiney around. Flying over the land proudly while back home some were marching in the street, burning her in protest hoping for our defeat.

It’s a grand old flag, not a rag as some in the ‘60s thought. Our freedom wasn’t given free, it was bought. Bought with the blood of our brave, who freely went and fought under the banner of that grand old flag! Grand old flag that deserves respect from all. She represents a nation of proud people of the land of the red, white and blue. Grand old flag, fly forever and may you never touch the ground, you grand old flag.

All those who love you gather around on this 4th and salute you for what you stand for. Freedom for all who will come and live under God’s grace and the grand old flag as she waves. A reminder to be thankful to Him for our freedom. Long may she wave, that grand old flag. Happy 4th, everyone.

Eddie Boggs

Westminster