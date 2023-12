The true meaning of Christmas

The Christmas holiday celebration has two sides. The religious side and the secular side.

The religious side is about Jesus birth in Bethlehem. The child that, would grow up and teach the world a better way. At 33 years of age to be crucified for the world’s sins. Three days later to rise from the dead in a short time later to return to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login