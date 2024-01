New Year’s musings

Dear Editor,

Just a few words on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s is here. How time flies the older you become! I remember old superstitions about New Year’s from when I was growing up.

Things like don’t take the ashes out of the stove on New Year’s Day. Supposed to be bad luck. If a woman is the first

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login