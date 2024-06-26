Letters to the Editor

Bowers says thank you

Dear Editor,

I sincerely thank conservative voters of Six Mile, Norris, Central and Clemson for their support in the Republican primary. Pickens County had the highest voter turnout of any Upstate county, so congratulations to voters for their engagement and concern for good government. My goal is to follow the Republican platform and effectively represent the people of the district.

This primary resulted in nearly 1,000 more votes than the previous primary when my opponent took the seat, so I

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login