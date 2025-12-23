Letters to the Editor

Action needed on SC 183

Dear Editor,

Anyone who travels Farrs Bridge Road (S.C. Highway 183) frequently knows that accidents occur frequently. Many drivers treat this road as a stock car race. Speeding, passing and tailgating is the rule, not the exception. Rarely have I seen Highway Patrol on 183.

The eastern intersection of Farrs Bridge and Jameson is an extremely dangerous. For drivers traveling on Jameson, either turning left onto 183 or continuing across can be a frustrating then a risky experience. I have witnessed two T-bone accidents while waiting at the stop sign on Jameson. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in either accident. However, on Dec. 11, two people were killed trying to turn onto 183.

I obtained a Freedom of Information document from the Department of Transportation, and this

