Letters to the Editor

There are nice, caring people

Dear Editor,

About three weeks ago, I looked out my window and saw that my mailbox had been knocked to the ground. We live in a rural area.

I walked down to the mailbox to remove it from the driveway, thinking my husband couldn’t repair it due to his illness. About 30 minutes later, a wonderful lady rang my doorbell. She said that she saw me struggling with the mailbox and said, “My son-in-law can fix that.” They even went to buy supplies. I didn’t see them return; they sure did, and repaired it.

I live on Saluda Dam Road.

I think she’ll never know how much I appreciated that kind act. I would love to hug her and thank her properly.

That reaffirms my belief that there are a lot of nice, caring people.

Brenda Davis

Easley

Response times up for EMS

Dear Editor,

Emergency Medical Services or EMS has been a priority the past three or four years of

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