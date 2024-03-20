Liberty approves events committee

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty’s Fourth of July event will be the first event organized by the city’s recently approved events committee.

An events committee is “something we’ve been meaning to do for a while,” Mayor Erica Romo Woods said during Liberty City Council’s March 11 meeting, where council members heard from Tabitha Skipper, president of Pickens Azalea Festival Inc.

“The Azalea Festival (nonprofit) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” that supports the annual Pickens Azalea

