Liberty councilman charged with DUI

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Liberty City Councilman was charged with driving under the influence over the weekend.

William Bolt “Bo” Cooley was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Saturday in Greenville County, according to arrest records.

Cooley represents Ward 3 on Liberty City Council. He was elected to his first term on council in November 2025.

The city of Liberty issued a statement Monday about Cooley’s arrest.

“The city has learned that Councilman William Bolt Cooley has been charged in Greenville County with an alleged first

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