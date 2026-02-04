Liberty deputy administrator Locke resigns

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will be outsourcing human resources services going forward, following the resignation of its deputy administrator.

In a Jan. 29 Facebook post, Liberty Mayor Andrea Wagner wrote that deputy administrator Bailee Locke submitted her resignation to city officials two weeks ago.

Wagner wrote that the city “thanks (Locke) for her years of service and wishes her all the best.”

The mayor wrote that during the

