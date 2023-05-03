Liberty falls to Blacksburg

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — With a chance to stay atop the region standings, the Liberty Red Devil baseball team hosted Blacksburg last week.

However, the Red Devils were never able to put things together against the Wildcats, falling 5-0 to put them on the road for the majority of the Class 2A playoffs.

“It hurts, for sure,” Liberty head coach Trey Ulmer said. “That’s a good team we lost to. I have no doubt about that, I just don’t think we gave them our best tonight.”

The disappointing result for Liberty came as errors and a huge three-run third inning gave the Wildcats the advantage while the Red Devils struggled to string

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login