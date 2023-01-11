Liberty girls fall to Cardinals

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Opening up region play against arguably the toughest team in their conference, the Liberty Red Devil girls’ basketball team didn’t seem fazed early on as they trailed just 13-8 after one quarter against the Landrum Cardinals on Thursday night.

However, missed opportunities at the charity stripe and an overall lack of offensive production were too much for Liberty to overcome despite a solid effort in a 35-19 loss.

“We had a few lapses, but I thought our girls played really well,” Liberty head coach Gregg Thomas said.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login