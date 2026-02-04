Liberty girls hang tough with Blacksburg

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Hosting 10th ranked Blacksburg on Friday night, the Liberty High School girls’ basketball team looked to match their highly rated foe and pick its second region win of the season.

The Red Devils (3-17, 1-7 Region 1-2A) put together a stellar defensive effort to keep things close in the first half but were unable to find the offense to match the Wildcats (15-6, 7-1) in the second half, falling 45-35.

“We’re definitely getting better,” Liberty head

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login