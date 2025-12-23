Liberty leaders receive update on developing water system

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Efforts to create a water system “for Pickens County people” remain on target, according to system officials.

Liberty City Council members and city staff received an update about the Pickens Regional Joint Water System during an informational meeting held Dec. 2.

PRJWS officials broke ground for the system’s water treatment plant in September 2024.

The project’s concept “is not something that just came up two or three years ago,” PRJWS chairman

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login