By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Liberty man is charged with attempted murder after an argument at an Anderson County convenience store led to a shooting in Pickens County.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in a Nov. 17 release that deputies responded to a call about a man with a gunshot wound at an Easley address at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 6.

Barwick said the man had been shot in leg at a different

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