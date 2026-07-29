Liberty man sentenced for abusing minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — A Liberty man was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In a July 18 release, 10th Circuit Solicitor Micah E. Black said Donavan Jessie Austin Jr, 33, had seen scheduled to go to trial in September.

On July 8, Austin pleaded guilty in Anderson County to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Black

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