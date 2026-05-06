Liberty partners with group for back-to-school initiative

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty, in partnership with the Liberty Community Exchange, is supporting the upcoming Back-to-School Shop Days initiative, a community effort aimed at helping Pickens County students prepare for the new school year.

The initiative will provide free clothing, shoes and personal hygiene items to students in grades 6 through 12, helping ease the financial burden many families face ahead of the school year. Organizers say the program is

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