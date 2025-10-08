Liberty, Pickens athletes hit milestones
By Bru Nimmons
Sports Editor
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Two local athletes have hit milestones in recent weeks as the fall sport season prepares to head down the stretch.
Aubrey Moore, a volleyball player at Liberty High School, and Ella Tetor, a cross-country athlete at Pickens High School, were recently recognized for their accomplishments.
Moore, a junior setter for the Red Devils, surpassed 1,000 career assists during Liberty’s 3-0 loss to
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login