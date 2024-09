By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Liberty Police Chief Adam Gilstrap resigned last week.

In a release issued Sept. 4, Liberty Mayor Erica Romo Woods said that Gilstrap “will no longer be serving with the City of Liberty Police Department” as of that same day.

“The City of Liberty would like to thank Adam Gilstrap for his

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login