Liberty proclamation encourages water conservation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A recent proclamation signed by Liberty Mayor Andrea Wagner encourages “all residents, businesses and organizations to participate in immediate water conservation efforts.”

The proclamation, signed by Wagner on May 26, states drought conditions have “impacted water supplies and increased demand for available water resources” and declares a Severe Drought Alert Phase within the city.

“Severe drought conditions require immediate community awareness and conservation efforts to protect public health, safety and the long-term sustainability of water resources,” the proclamation said. “The City of Liberty recognizes the importance of proactive measures to preserve water resources and ensure adequate supply for residents, businesses, agriculture and essential services.”

Per the proclamation, the city requests the following conservation measures.

For agricultural, irrigation and livestock uses, conservation techniques should be implemented, and water-saving methods and alternative water sources should be explored.

Irrigation use should be restricted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Commercial, industrial and institutional uses should eliminate aesthetic water use where possible, reduce water use to minimum levels necessary to maintain health and safety, limit water-based recreational activities requiring new filling of facilities such as pools and water attractions and use low-volume handheld watering methods only (sprinklers and broadcast watering devices should not be used), the proclamation states.

Landscape watering should occur only on Wednesday and Saturday for odd-numbered addresses and Thursday and Sunday for even-numbered addresses.

Regarding water use, residences should limit water consumption to conservation levels whenever possible, limit water-based recreational activities requiring new filling of pools and similar facilities, and use handheld watering methods only, avoiding sprinkler systems and runoff, the proclamation states.

Landscape watering should occur only on Wednesday and Saturday for odd-numbered addresses and Thursday and Sunday for even-numbered addresses for residences as well.

“Be it further proclaimed that the City of Liberty encourages all residents and businesses to work together to reduce water consumption and support conservation efforts throughout the duration of this Severe Drought Alert Phase,” the proclamation concludes.