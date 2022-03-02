Liberty wrestlers take state titles

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — For the second consecutive year, the Liberty High School wrestling program boasts two state champions after Blake Chandler and Landon Teague took the gold during Friday and Saturday’s state wrestling championships.

Wrestling at the Anderson Civic Center, Chandler and Teague came out on top after battling through a battalion of South Carolina’s best Class 2A

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login