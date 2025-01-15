Liberty’s Sutherland to lead 2025 SC Shrine Team

LIBERTY — Liberty High School head football coach Paul Sutherland has been named the head coach of the South Carolina team for the 2025 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, according to an announcement last week by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, established in 1937, is the nation’s oldest high school football all-star game, pitting top players from South Carolina against their

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login