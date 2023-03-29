Library, BHSPC plan substance abuse town halls

COUNTY — The Pickens County Library System and Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County are partnering to present a series of four town hall meetings to be held across the county next month.

The town halls will discuss different “hot topics” in substance use prevention and will give community members a chance to discuss these issues and have their questions answered.

The meetings are set to be held at 5:30 p.m. each Monday in April, with all four at different library branches across the county and each focusing on a single topic.

The first town hall, set for April 3, will focus on marijuana and be held at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley. The second, with methamphetamine as the topic, will be held April 10 at the Sarlin Library in Liberty. Underage drinking will be the focus of an April 17 meeting at the Village Branch Library in Pickens, and the April 24 town hall at the Central-Clemson Library will concentrate on vaping.