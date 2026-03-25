Library board votes to reinstate collection policy

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two weeks after pausing the library system’s controversial collection policy in order to finish the process of hiring an interim director, the Pickens County Library Board of Trustees voted to reinstate the policy during a meeting on Thursday night at the Capt. Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

The motion to continue with the implementation of the policy passed 5-2, with chairman Danny Parton and trustees Brian Aiken, Mark Kilburn, Nancy Miller and Alesia Pinkerton

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login