Library planning free legal clinics

COUNTY — The Pickens County Library System, in collaboration with the South Carolina Bar, is planning a series of free law talks beginning next Monday, Jan. 23.

The first session will take place at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on family law including divorce, custody, visitation and support.

The free legal clinic will consist of a lecture presentation by a volunteer attorney followed by an open question-and-answer

