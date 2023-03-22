Lieutenant governor speaks at Rotary Club luncheon

CLEMSON — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette spoke to a group of almost 100 community leaders at the Rotary Club of Clemson luncheon last week at Clemson United Methodist Church.

While her presentation at the March 13 meeting focused mainly on her experiences as a small business owner and how she was called into public leadership, she also pointed to the many exciting things going on in South Carolina, especially in the area of business development and secondary technical education.

Behind Nancy Stevenson, Evette is the second woman lieutenant governor elected in South Carolina and the first Republican woman to hold the office.