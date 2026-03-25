Linvill announces run for SC State House District 3

CLEMSON — Pickens County Council member Claiborne Linvill has officially filed to run for S.C. House District 3. The district encompasses Clemson, Central, Six Mile and part of Norris.

“I’m running to create positive change in South Carolina politics,” Linvill said. “I hope to shift focus away from issues that divide and distract so we can do real work on issues that actually improve peoples’ lives: making life more affordable,

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