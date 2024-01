By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Leading 42-33 at halftime, the Daniel High School boys’ basketball team just needed to hang on in the second half against rival Seneca to take control of first place in the Western 3A region standings.

The seventh-ranked Lions did much more than that, as they held sixth-ranked Seneca off the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login