By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

GREER — After falling behind 18-15 early in the second quarter, the Daniel High School boys’ basketball team battled to claw back against Blue Ridge and Class 3A Player of the Year Justin Bailey in a third-round playoff matchup on Wednesday night.

Every shot the Lions made was seemingly answered by the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login